Photo: Denis Edema/Daily Monitor

Acting Jinja District Police Commander Nasur Anguyo shows journalists the recovered gun.

Jinja — Police on Sunday retrieved an AK47 assault rifle with three magazines from a pit latrine in Idogoro Village, Mafubira Sub-County in Jinja District.

The rifle was tightly fastened to a polythene bag and left to freely sag below the latrine floor.

According to sources within the police ranks, the gun was discovered by a neighbour who had gone to answer nature's call.

He thought a human being had plunged into the latrine and immediately reported the matter to owner of the latrine who in turn informed the police.

The deputy Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Onesmus Mwesigwa, confirmed the discovery of the gun, saying the rifle was found inside the pit latrine of Mr Katib Kafufu, a resident of the same Village, adding that it had rusted; making it difficult to identify which security institution it belongs to.

Mr Mwesigwa also clarified that Mr Kafufu was not arrested but is helping with investigations into how the gun ended up in his pit latrine and appealed to the public to always be very vigilant and report people in their respective areas who lack proper identification.

In a separate interview, the acting Jinja District Police Commander, Mr Nasur Anguyo, while displaying the gun to Journalists at Jinja Central Police Station, said the gun had been in the latrine for 'close to five months'.