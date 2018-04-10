Cameroon: Sound Mind With Great Deeds

analysis

"When he started his elementary schooling at the Akono Primary School in 1942, Florent Eily Etoga might not have known that he was taking an important step that would prepare him for leadership at various levels. The cream of Cameroon's academic, professional, traditional and political elite that streamed to Soa on the outskerts of Yaounde, Saturday 7 April 2018, saw and heard for themselves what many of us would like to be remembered for.

Although from the Akono primary school, Florent Etoga, moved to Lycée Leclerc that prepared him for the universities of Paris, the Sorbonne and later Boardeaux where he did his doctorate degree, Etoga's services did not limit him to the classroom. His academic and professional attainment, administrative and political ambitions led to other important domains including leadership in development and sporting associations including Tonnerre Kalara Club of Yaounde.

As a teacher, writer and academic with commitment to excellence, Etoga's ability to handle well what was considered difficult, could not be concealed. It was therefore no surprise to many that he was appointed first General Manager of the Cameroon Tribune and later, the first general boss of Cameroon Television. This was the beginning of what today makes SOPECAM and CRTV official communication media, we can be proud of. One of the secrets of Etoga's success stories is his fatherly approach to problem solving, transparent administration and collaboration.

His level of education and fatherly nature at work made many develop confidence in themselves and interest to forge ahead in their endeavours.

Work at the Cameroon Tribune in the absence of computers and today's modern printers rendered the production of a 24-page French Daily and a 16-page English weekly, an ordeal for journalists and technicians. Mr Etoga knew this, and while thinking of possible changes always encouraged his workers.

"Peter do not fear. You are young from school, but we know you people will succeed". This meant a lot to us considering the problems technicians faced in the handling of English texts. In his services at the CRTV or the Social and Economic Council, the Presidency, Tonnerre Kalara club, and his development association, Etoga Florent must have kept these virtues with other qualities that made him an icon.

Those who were at Soa last Saturday 7 April for the burial of Florent Etoga heard of a mind that was truly great.