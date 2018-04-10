Ethiopia: Tribal Leaders, Elders Vow to Resolve Border Conflicts

Jigjiga April 09/2018 Tribal leaders and elders of Somali Regional State have expressed readiness to sustainably resolve the conflicts around border areas of Somali and Oromia states.

The tribal leaders made the promise at the public discussion attended by PM Abiy and senior government officials during the weekend at Jigjiga.

One of the Somali elders, Abdikerim Kelinlae stated that peace is crucial; and the harmoinious existence of the peoples that lasted centuries must be restored.

Bisame tribal leader, Garad Kulmiya Mohammed said the leaders and inhabitants of the two regions should ensure peace in their border areas by closely working together; and added that his tribe is ready to become active participant in resolving the conflict permanently.

Former President of Somali Regional State, Abdulahi Hassan stressed that it is crucial the Oromia and Somali States Development Affairs Bureau, which used to cater to the border areas of the two regions, resumes its activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the conflicts and misunderstandings between the peoples residing in the border areas should be resolved by the joint efforts of the peoples of the two regions.

The Premier added that the government will place due attention and effort to bring peace and tranquility, and requested the tribal leaders and elders to work earnestly to prioritize the restoration of peace in the border areas.

Also speaking on the occasion, Somali Regional State President Abdi Mohammed Omer reaffirmed that the leadership in the region will actively work to restore peace.

The President appreciated the newly elected PM, along with senior officials of the federal government and leaders of Oromia State, for travelling to the region to discuss peace.

Oromia Regional State President Lemma Megersa expressed his admiration to the Premier for prioritizing peace, and underscored on the positive implications of the visit.

"We came to you to seek peace," Lemma said, adding that the peoples of Somali and Oromia are culturally, religiously and historically interwoven.

He noted that the leaders in the border areas have all the capacity to resolve the conflicts in a peaceful and sustainable manner.