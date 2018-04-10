Eritrea: Easter Holiday Celebrations

Barentu — Easter Holiday has been celebrated at Golij semi-urban center featuring various public activities. The celebration has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and the Golij sub-zone administration.

At the ceremony that was broadcast live by the media outlets, the administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Dese Zemicael indicating on the significance of religious celebrations in nurturing national unity and tolerance, expressed appreciation for the residents of the sub-zone for their contribution in organizing the event.

Mr. Dese also wished happy Easter to nationals residing inside the country and abroad in general and the followers of Christianity in particular.

The Golij semi-urban center is located 400 km west of Asmara.