9 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Empowering Women

Barentu — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Gash Barka region organized seminar for women in the civil service, EDF, assistant nurses as well as junior and high school students aimed at strengthening their awareness and take advantage of the opportunities in their areas.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the union branch, said the investment being made on women could only be realized through the active participation of women and called for strengthening participation to that end.

Ms. Yihdega also pointed out that the union is exerting effort in partnership with stakeholders to enable women take advantage of the opportunities provided and become competitive.

