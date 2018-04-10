10 April 2018

Nyasa Times

Malawi: Otis Bushiri of Rich Mind Movement Talks 'Better' Business - 'Malawians Too Reliant On Government'

By Chimwemwe Padatha

Leader and founder of Rich Mind, an entrepreneurship firm, Otis Bushiri, has commented on the deplorable state of affairs as far as entrepreneurship is concerned saying "Malawians depend too much on government."

Bushiri-elder brother to billionaire entrepreneur and famous Prophet Shepherd Bushiri--bemoaned the tendency of relying on government or politicians alone in addressing financial literacy hiccups.

The elder Bushiri made the observation Saturday during the official launch of Rich Mind Chancellor College (CHANCO) club, a movement aimed at equipping financial management skills to youths while they are still in college.

As a way of ensuring that there is a paradigm shift among Malawians towards halting the syndrome, Bushiri said the company will take head on the aspect of mindset change.

"Waiting from politicians has really not helped the citizens. Rich Mind is going to help more especially in the area of mindset transformation. When we change the mindset of Malawians then we are going to produce leaders who make tremendous change when they are in power," said Bushiri.

According to Bushiri, Rich Mind will also fund business ideas of young people apart from imparting them with knowledge through training programs set aside in various places across the nation.

"In the near future we are going to embark on a project where we are going to be dispersing soft loans to people and that's the reason why we have started with trainings first. Mindset change is way to go for now," he said.

Bushiri Further said he is optimistic that young stars have what it takes to change the economic face of the country

Representing the students, Godfrey Pumbwa, one of the leaders of Rich Mind CHANCO movement said through the grouping the college intellectuals will benefit on how they can become self-dependent after completing their studies looking at the levels of unemployment.

Said Pumbwa: "Young people should start prioritizing entrepreneurship on top of their academic qualifications because I feel that we are more socializing and doing less on how we can do better in improving ourselves."

Through the mindset change initiative, Rich Mind is targeting university students, budding entrepreneurs and owners of small scale businesses among others.

