10 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Needs Sh13tr to Rehabilitate Schools' Infrastructure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — The government needs Sh13 trillion for rehabilitation of infrastructure in schools across the country, Parliament heard on Thursday, April 10.

This was revealed by the deputy Minister of state in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Mr Joseph Kakunda, when answering a question.

Mr Kakunda was responding to a supplementary question from Vunjo MP, James Mbatia (NCCR-Mageuzi), who wanted to know to what extent the government was committed to improving schools infrastructure, including houses for teachers and classrooms.

According to the deputy minister, the government is now reviewing the needs for all schools and has preliminarily established that over Sh13trillion is needed to rehabilitate infrastructure in all schools.

READ: Govt needs over Sh646 billion to build school toilets

Posing a basic question earlier, Special Seats MP Grace Victor(Chadema), raised the matter asking when the government would come up with a program to issue loans to teachers so that they can build their own houses.

In his response, the Deputy Minister responded saying that the issuance of loans to teachers was ongoing but it is not specific for the teachers.

He said the teachers are getting loans like all other civil servants through banks and the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and other real estate companies that are recognized by the government.

Tanzania

Investors Get 7-Day Ultimatum to Surrender Title Deeds

LIVESTOCK and Fisheries Minister Luhaga Mpina has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Triple S Beef Company and Agri Vision… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.