10 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: FAAN Installs CCTV Cameras At Lagos, Abuja Airports' Airside

By Wole Oyebade

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at airports' airsides.

The airports are the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this yesterday in Lagos.

She said the project, which is presently 85 to 90 per cent completed, is to enhance the security of lives and property, as well as taxing aircraft at the airports.

Yakubu said the installation is the first phase, and would later move to Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports.

The general manager said the agency had trained its security personnel on the handling of the equipment, noting that the CCTV would make security to be better organised at the nation's airports.

She said: "We have also improved on the illumination around the airsides, while safety audits are on-going at the Port Harcourt Airport, Enugu and Kano Airports."

