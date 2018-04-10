Nigeria: Media to Review Bills, Policies Before Passage, Execution, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government has pledged to allow the media to review bills and policies before they are passed or implemented.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, disclosed this yesterday at the commencement of the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing.

He said the move was necessitated by the need to avoid the protests that trailed the newly introduced Land Use Charge.

The governor said the media would be involved to make their input and give necessary feedbacks.

The briefing was to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and allow the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to explain their activities in the last one year.

He said: "Moving forward, we will invite journalists for reviews, which would be an opportunity to air their views and share informed opinions on proposed bills before they are passed into law.

"By so doing, we would be able to tackle loose ends and avoid misunderstanding from the public after the bill had been passed."

The commissioner explained what the agencies and departments under his ministry have done in the last one year.

Bamigbetan explained that Lagos residents has engage its social media platforms to have two million followers on its Facebook.

"In the period under review, the social media unit uploaded 2149 photos and 218 videos on the Lagos State Instagram platform, with 16500 followers. This resulted in over 1000 per cent increment from the initial 857 followers as at April 2017.

"On the state's twitter handle, the post with the highest engagement during the period under review was the picture captioned: '28 adult being arraigned for engaging in homosexuality before the Yaba Magistrate Court by Lagos State Government. It had 184811 impressions, 61928 engagements, 759 retweet, 301 likes and 307 replies," he said.

According to him, the twitter account now has over 173264 followers, resulting in 47 per cent increase from the initial 117782 followers as at April 2017.