Photo: Afropop

Thomas Mapfumo

Zimbabwe's most famous musician, Thomas Mapfumo, who fled the country at the height of political repression, has reportedly said that he won't be getting involved in politics, as he prepares to return home after more than 10 years.

Mapfumo has not set his foot in the southern African country since 2004, when he settled in the United States. Jailed by the country's former white rulers over his protest music, he later was hounded by the black government that succeeded them.

"I don't want to be involved in politics I am just here for the people. I am here for everyone. I just belong to the poor people, that's where I come from," BBC quoted Mapfumo as saying.

Mapfumo announced in a video message in January that he would perform in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on April 28, according to Associated Press.

His spokesperson Blessing Vava confirmed the gig at the time and said that the new government had assured the 72-year-old musician of his safety.

Source: News24