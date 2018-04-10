10 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Stabbed Over Infidelity

By Grace Nyoni

Police in Gweru are investigating a case in which a 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed with a broken beer bottle on the neck by a fellow imbiber who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

Acting Police Spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector, Ethel Mukwende, said the suspect, Washington Mtetwa immediately went into hiding after committing the crime.

"Police are investigating a case in which one, Claudious Chikope (34) of Zaloba village in Vhungu, was fatally stabbed with a broken beer bottle by Washington Mtetwa who accused him of having an affair with his wife," she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said, the incident occurred in the wee hours of last Friday at Zaloba Business Centre.

"The two were drinking beer at Zaloba Business Centre when Mtetwa suddenly started accusing Chikope of having an affair with his wife.

"An argument arose between the two and Mtetwa used a broken beer bottle to stab Chikope on the neck," she said.

