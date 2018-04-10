Leader of opposition in parliament Lazarus Chakwera says he is working on the weaknesses pointed out by the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) in a pastoral letter read out in churches on Sunday.

However, government spokesman Nicholas Dausi, while admitting he has read the hard-hitting Pastoral Letter-cum Easter Message, said he had no comment to make.

Under the theme Remaining Salt and Light in the Evil and Crooked World, the pastoral letter urged over one million of its faithful to pray to God to protect their faith and guide them in choosing leaders who will improve their lives in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The letter questioned the controversial K4 billion funds initially allocated to 86 legislators for allegedly voting against the Electoral Reforms Bills.

The CCAP clergy expressed fears on the manner the opposition handled the issue of the K4 billion.

"The opposition has an important role to play in a representative democracy. It provides oversight functions and scrutinises all the decision of the government; and holds the government accountable to the public. The opposition should not compromise their integrity. We would like to implore all members of our church who are in parliament, both in government and opposition parties to demonstrate their Christian values by serving the interests of the people and playing their legitimate role in National Assembly of ensuring that public finances are properly used and accounted for," reads the letter by the predominantly Central Region-based church.

Chakwera, however, said the pastoral letter has given him and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on how best to work and think as an opposition entity.

"The opposition is positive about the criticisms. It is true that the opposition is compromised," said Chakwera.

He, however, defended their opposition stand on the infamous K4bn development fund, saying the opposition acted in good faith.

It has now transpired that the government made huge cuts from the ministry of Local government budget line which included K350m for district hospitals, according to Malawi News which first reported about the controversial fund.

The letter also decried spiritual decadence and erosion in the standard of living.

Nkhoma Synod is part of the CCAP General Synod which also comprises Blantyre Synod and Livingstonia Synod in Malawi and Harare and Lusaka synods.