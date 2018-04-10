10 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sambani's Says Injury Not Bad As First Feared - Chipuwa Back

By Jeromy Kadewere

Leftback Precious Sambani expects to make a swift return to the Be Forward Wanderers team after banishing any concerns over his foot worry.

Sambani, went off in the second half of Sunday's FAM Charity Shield third place against Kamuzu Barracks at the Bingu National Stadium.

The lion- heartened defender suffered a foot injury when making a block, and the injury caused panic to the Nomads family ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League kick-off expected Saturday with the Nomads travelling to Lilongwe to face Silver Strikers.

But Sambani has confirmed to Be Forward media on Monday that no need to panic because he is fine.

"Thanks for all the messages and support after Sunday's afternoon. Good news is that lam now fine after an being treated by our doctor and l will resume training with my colleagues on Tuesday."

Sambani is now part of the Nomads first-choice starting line-up, and has played every minute of Wanderers last four pre season games.

On another note, Be Forward Wanderers team doctor, Samuel Matukuta has confirmed that first choice goalkeeper, Richard Chipuwa will resume training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's clash against the bankers.

The Nomads custodian was sidelined for the last six Nomads games due to a harm string, which he suffered while with the Flames in camp.

"Chipuwa will resume training on Tuesday and will be available for selection, while Chester who suffered soft tissue injury will be assessed this week," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nomads still has Misheck Bottoman on the injury list, while Isaac Kaliat has remained with fitness.

