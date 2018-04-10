10 April 2018

Malawi: North Malawi Immigration Chief Charged

By Owen Khamula

Malawi police have charged the Northern region immigration chief following his arrest on Saturday on immigration related offences.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera said the immigration boss has been charged with an offense of aiding prisoner escape.

"We are just finalizing paper work, we will be taking the suspects to court as soon as the paper work is over," said Kadadzera.

Chidwala and three of his juniors were arrested after they allegedly helped three Ethiopians to escape from Kachere prison in Lilongwe.

It is alleged that the immigration officers went to the prison on the pretext that they wanted to deport the three but they allegedly instead dropped the three at a house of a businessman.

