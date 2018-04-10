Chitungwiza Central Hospital is fundraising for $1,1 million needed to start kidney transplants in Zimbabwe, the health institution's chief executive officer, Dr Obadiah Moyo, has said.

Of the $1,1 million, $200 000 is needed for additional medical equipment, $43 000 for an air conditioning plant, $35 000 for radiology equipment, $30 000 for further training of professionals, $26 000 for theatre instruments, $15 000 for water reticulation and $10 000 for infection control detergents.

An additional $700 000 is required for medicines, consumables and dialysis machines, among others.

Addressing players from the private sector attending the launch of the hospital's fundraising initiative towards operationalising the unit recently, Dr Moyo said Mimosa Mining Company had covered some of the hospital's requirements.

"We are now entering the second phase of the programme, which is the transplantation programme itself," he said. "All other aspects have been covered and we now need to kick-start the programme."

Dr Moyo said once the money was raised, the hospital would work in partnership with Apollo Group of Hospitals -- one of the biggest kidney transplant institutions in India -- to assist with the initial surgeries.

"We have a well-trained and dedicated team which is raring to kick-start the programme," he said. "Together with Mimosa Mining Company, we have already put in place a huge investment and we cannot leave it in limbo."

Speaking at the same occasion, Mimosa Mining Company executive director Mr Peter Chimboza reiterated the need for other private players to assist in the worthy cause aimed at saving lives.

"While we have made significant progress, more resources are required to ensure that the kidney transplant unit is a reality," he said. "We, therefore, request you to partner this noble initiative." Mr Chimboza said in operationalising the programme, Chitungwiza Central Hospital should draw lessons from the first attempted transplant that took place at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in 1992, which was unsuccessful.

Mr Learnmore Murandu (33), one of the renal patients who spoke during the function, said dialysis was a physically and emotionally draining process for a breadwinner.

He implored individuals and companies to support the hospital's fund-raising exercise.

It is estimated that about 1 000 people develop renal problems in Zimbabwe every year.