Zimbabwe: Unpaid Work for Serial Thief

A serial thief who was terrorising residents in Besa Village, Seke, was yesterday convicted of 11 counts of unlawful entry and was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service by Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi-Nyemba.

Mrs Murwisi-Nyemba initially sentenced Kumunda Zuze (44) to 20 months in prison before setting aside 10 months on condition of good behaviour and restitution.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition he performs 350 hours of community service starting on April 16 at Jonasi Primary School.

Zuze had pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a full trial due to overwhelming evidence. He, however, remained in custody pending his sentence today before a different magistrate on 18 additional counts of unlawful entry.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha proved that sometime in August 2014, at Besa Village, Zuze broke into Mike Besa's house and stole a shovel.

In November of the same year, Zuze stole various goods from Michael Mutsengi that included a petrol generator, two steel door frames, television set and a window frame.

The State also proved that on November 30, 2016, Zuze entered into Chamunorwa Learnmore's house by breaking the door and stole a gas tank, blankets, solar inverter and some clothes.

In September the same year, Zuze broke the door to Lucia Besa's house and stole some groceries, handbags and blankets.

Zuze also stole some blankets from Betty Chitauro's house.