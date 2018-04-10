10 April 2018

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Thief Jailed 9 Months

By Sylvester Chiramba

An MDC Alliance supporter from Harare was sentenced to an effective nine months in prison for stealing property and cash with a combined value of $556 at the party's rally held at White City Stadium on Satur- day.

Godwin Muchechete (44) from Highfield forced open Mrs Fungai Tangara's locked car with a screw driver and stole $166, R1 300, two cellphones, a handbag and a pair of boxer shorts.

Muchechete said he stole from the car because he did not have money to return to Harare since his wallet was stolen while he was on one of the buses with party members.

"I came for the rally, but I had no money to return home because someone stole my wallet while we were on the bus on our way to the rally," he said.

Muchechete pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

Mr Ncube found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 months in prison and three were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mr Ncube told Muchechete that he was free to attend any rally he wished to as long as he respected other people's property

"Losing your wallet does not give you the licence to steal," he said.

Mr Ncube questioned Muchechete's main reason for travelling with a screw driver among his belongings.

