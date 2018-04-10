Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nigeria Wins Three Gold Medals

Photo: Commonwealth Games

Nigeria has won her first gold medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games taking place in Australia. It was through her team of Para Weightlifters.

Roland Ezuruike took the gold in the Men's Lightweight with 224.3 points while his compatriot, Paul Kehinde, took the silver medal with 219.9 points.

In the Women's Lightweight, Esther Oyema took the gold with 141.6 points, as the silver also went to a Nigerian, Lucy Ejike, who polled 134.1 points.

In the Women's Heavyweight final, Ndidi Nwosu polled 110.4 points for Nigeria's third gold medal.

On the medal's table at the time of this report, Nigeria is in 10th position with three gold and four silver medals.