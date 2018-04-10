10 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Ezra Chiloba Had to Take Leave - Wafula Chebukati

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati (left) and CEO Ezra Chiloba after the press conference in Nairobi on February 21, 2017.
By John Ngirachu

Ezra Chiloba has been suspended to make way for an audit and the commission made the decision as part of its job to safeguard public resources, electoral commission boss Wafula Chebukati has said.

Mr Chebukati said the decision to suspend the chief executive was endorsed by a majority of the members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, suggesting that the commissioners opposed to it were merely the losing minority.

MEETING

"The commission's plenary meeting held on Friday April 6 received and discussed an audit report on some procurement matters. Subsequently, it was decided through a majority voting to expand audit scope and that the CEO proceeds on compulsory leave for a period of three months to enable conclusion of the audit," Mr Chebukati said in a press statement.

The chairman sent the statement late Monday evening.

More on This

He was reported to have traveled to Nigeria on official duty over the weekend.

Friday's meeting was attended by five of the six commissioners at the IEBC - Mr Chebukati, vice chairman Consolata Maina, commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu and Dr Paul Kurgat.

Margaret Mwachanya was in Dubai on an official assignment.

SPLIT

With the suspension reported to have split the commissioners who attended Friday's meeting, Mr Chebukati said the decision to send Mr Chiloba home was made with the best interests at heart.

"It is important to note that in making the decision to carry out a comprehensive audit, the commission is performing its oversight role to safeguard public resources," Mr Chebukati said.

The audit will be undertaken by the Office of the Auditor-General, whose auditors have been at the commission and were reported to have been in the process of finalizing their scrutiny of the commission's financial statements for the last financial year.

A commissioner who attended Friday's meeting told the Nation on Monday that the audit referred to by Mr Chebukati had been on the procurement of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) materials.

The suspension of Mr Chiloba and the resulting split in the commission has revived the wars that rocked IEBC after the annulment of the August 8 presidential election.

More on This

Chebukati Defends Chiloba Suspension, Says Decision By Majority

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has defended his decision to send… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.