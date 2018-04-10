9 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Burkina Faso: Tambia's Goal for Gambia in Burkina Not Enough

By Sulayman Bah

Work resumes for Gambia's lady Scorpions on Tuesday after losing their qualifier first-leg game 2-1 to Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

Adama Tamba had raced the visiting Gambian outfit ahead with a brilliant goal having seen her initial effort crash on the post but the hosts rallied to equalise via Simpore.

Then calamity befell the team after defender Amie Jarju got her matching orders for a second offence, an advantage Burkina made count as Sampore netted her second of the day and the game's winning goal to finish the first-leg 2-1.

Gambia host Burkina Faso tomorrow for the second-leg with Nigeria lying in waiting next as campaign to secure a place IN the Women's Africa Cup of Nations hits up.

Meanwhile, there are concerns being raised over whether Burkina Faso did not field a man disguised as a woman footballer in the game against the scorpions.

