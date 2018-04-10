Zimbabwe: Netone Settles Player-Versus-Club Deadlock in Zimbabwe

Harare — MOBILE network operator, NetOne, which sponsors Zimbabwe's three biggest football sides, has intervened in the payment dispute between Dynamos and Cameroonian striker, Christian Ntouba Joel Epoupa.

The matter appeared to be impacting on the company's brand.

Lazarus Muchenje, NetOne Chief Executive, summoned Dynamos management comprising club president, Kenny Mubaiwa, secretary-general Webster Marechera and treasurer Moses Chikwariro to a press conference to clear the matter.

Epoupa was in the company of his manager Gilbert Sengwe.

NetOne confirmed settling the $18,125 signing-on fees with the Dynamos. The fee is at the centre of the squabble.

"While this matter is purely what we would like to believe, a misunderstanding between Dynamos and Epoupa, the prolonged stand-off between the two parties has become a cause for concern for our brand," Muchenje said.

"To this end we went over and above our contractual obligations and called for an all stakeholders meeting with Dynamos and Epoupa's manager on Friday evening to seek clarity on the matter with a view to assisting both parties to find an amicable resolution that is mutually beneficial for all brands."

Government-owned NetOne, Zimbabwe's second largest mobile operator, sponsors Caps United, Dynamos and Highlanders.

Previously, market leader, Econet Wireless, withdrew its sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) citing eternal squabbles.