10 April 2018

Kubatana.net (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Huge Turn Out At Viset Road Show

On the 7th of April 2018, Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) conducted a roadshow at Chigovanyika Complex in Chitungwiza. The objective of the roadshow was to enhance vendors knowledge and understanding (especially youths and people living with disabilities) of the 2018 electoral processes, particularly voter registration, electoral roll inspection and voting. Over 400 people attended the roadshow.

The recurring message that was being sent out to the crowd was that registration is still open. VISET made use of the roadshow to disseminate information on other things such as how to get assistance from organisations working on elections such as the ERC, ZESN and others, including making use of the hotlines provided by some of the organisation mentioned above. The use of IEC materials such as caps and bibs kept the crowd engaged.

Source: Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)

