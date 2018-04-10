Kenya: Stacy Ndiwa Wins Silver for Kenya in 10,000m

Uganda once again gatecrashed Kenya’s party, stealing the women’s 10,000 metres title when Stella Chesang won the gold medal before an ecstatic crowd at the Carrara Stadium here on Monday.

Kenya had to settle for silver through Stacy Ndiwa with Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat completing the podium places.

It was friendly rivalry with Chesang joking that she had only taken the gold away from her “good neighbour.”

Chesang and Ndiwa are both from the Mt Elgon region, only divided by the Kenya-Uganda border.

“What’s wrong if I take the gold from my neighbour? Stacy is my very good neighbour across the fence,” Chesang joked after finishing the 25-lap race in 31 minutes, 45.30 seconds.

Ndiwa ran a personal best 31:46.36 with Chelangat, also from the Mt Elgon region, timed at 31:48.41.

Kenya’s Beatrice Mutai followed in a personal best 31:49.81.

These personal best times in a slowish race only mirrored the dearth of Kenya’s women’s 10,000 metres running which left the Team Kenya head of delegation here, Barnabas Korir, scratching his head for solutions to the slump.

“We need to take these (Commonwealth Games) championships seriously,” he said after the run that started at 8.35pm local time (1.35pm Kenyan time).

“Athletes should try and focus on the Commonwealth Games just like any major championships. These are not small games,” he said, referring to the tradition by many top athletes to skip the Commonwealth action.

Kenya now has just one silver and two bronze (minted on Sunday by Edward Zakayo in the 5,000m and Samuel Gathimba in the walk).

Sandrafelis Chebet, running her first major senior race, wound up 10th in a personal best 32:11.92 in Monday’s race in which Ndiwa said she was happy with her pace but, only let down by lack of power in the final lap.

“My pace during the race was good, but I found it difficult to raise my pace on the last lap,” she said.

Ndiwa won the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games’ 1,500m title, slowly graduating to the 10,000m.

She finished fifth at the 2015 IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China, helping Team Kenya to the silver medal and was also a bronze medallist in the 1,500m at the 2011 African Junior Athletics Championships.

Monday’s race, dominated by Kenya and Uganda, started off quite slow and Kenya’s Selina Kosgei’s championship record of 31:27.83 set in Manchester in 2002 was never really under threat.

Seven women were in contention at the bell with Canada’s Natasha Wodak, who finished fifth, the only non-African in the mix.

Chesang’s win followed Sunday’s triumph by compatriot Joshua Cheptegei in the men’s 5,000m.

Interestingly, Kenya won both the women’s 10,000m (Joyce Chepkirui) and men’s 5,000m (Caleb Ndiku Mwangangi) at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2004.

Leading results in women’s 10,000m final:

1. Stella Chesang (Uganda) 31:45.30

2. Stacy Ndiwa (Kenya) 31:46.36 (PB)

3. Mercyline Chelangat (Uganda) 31:48.41

4. Beatrice Mutai (Kenya) 31:49.81 (PB)

5. Natasha Wodak (Canada) 31:50.18 (PB)

6. Celia Sullohern (Australia) 31:50.75 (PB)

7. Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) 31:57.97

8. Madeline Hills (Australia) 31:01.04

9. Rachel Cliff (Canada) 32:11.11

10. Sandrafelis Chebet 32:11.92 (PB)