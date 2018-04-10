9 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: DP Ruto Starts Three-Day Visit in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Deputy President William Ruto on Monday started a three-day official visit to the Republic of Sudan.

Ruto's visit on invitation by the Government of Sudan is aimed at boosting bilateral and economic relations between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and industrialization.

During his visit, the Deputy President is expected to hold talks with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Industrialization counterpart Adan Mohammed, chairman of the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee Adan Haji Ali and MP Malulu Injendi (Malava) are accompanying the Deputy President.

Ruto is expected to meet the First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Saleh and the National Assembly Speaker Prof Ibrahim Ahmed Omar among other senior government officials.

The Kenyan delegation is also expected to visit industries in Khartoum, among them a chicken farm, a slaughterhouse, Kenana Sugar Company and a currency-printing plant.

Kenya

Facebook Deepens Spying

Global social networking giant Facebook, which is facing a storm of international protest over its data mining and… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.