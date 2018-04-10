Kenya: DP Ruto Starts Three-Day Visit in Khartoum

Khartoum — Deputy President William Ruto on Monday started a three-day official visit to the Republic of Sudan.

Ruto's visit on invitation by the Government of Sudan is aimed at boosting bilateral and economic relations between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and industrialization.

During his visit, the Deputy President is expected to hold talks with Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his Industrialization counterpart Adan Mohammed, chairman of the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee Adan Haji Ali and MP Malulu Injendi (Malava) are accompanying the Deputy President.

Ruto is expected to meet the First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Saleh and the National Assembly Speaker Prof Ibrahim Ahmed Omar among other senior government officials.

The Kenyan delegation is also expected to visit industries in Khartoum, among them a chicken farm, a slaughterhouse, Kenana Sugar Company and a currency-printing plant.