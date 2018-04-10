Kenya: Couple Drowns as Their Car is Swept Away By Flooded River

A Nairobi-based senior police officer and his wife drowned after their car was swept away by a flooded river on Sultan Hamud-Kasikeu road in Makueni County on Monday.

The couple was heading to their home in Kasikeu when the incident happened at Kwa Kaluku river bridge, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said.

Mr Maalim declined to give more information citing the seniority of the dead offiver.

Their bodies were airlifted to a mortuary in Nairobi.

Heavy rains have been pounding the county in the last few weeks.

Three weeks ago, two children drowned following a storm that hit their homes in Kibwezi West Constituency.

Mr Maalim cautioned motorists against wading into flooded roads.