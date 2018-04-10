Kenya: Sabotage Led to Sofapaka Coach Ssimbwa's Exit

Sofapaka's Sam Ssimbwa has become the latest coach to quit the Kenyan Premier League, but the timing of his exit, without coercion and when his team is lying fourth in the KPL standings, has raised questions.

The club on Monday said deputy coach John Baraza will take over on acting capacity till mid-season.

Ssimbwa quit on Sunday afternoon after his team lost 2-1 to Thika United at Thika Sub-county Stadium, and club chairman Elly Kalekwa has said Ssimbwa resigned due to sabotage from his players.

Conversations with Sofapaka players however reveals that Ssimbwa's departure may have been caused by reasons ranging from lengthy periods without pay to lack of motivation in his squad.

A member of the team, who sought anonymity, told Nation Sport that Ssimbwa was frustrated by his players' casual performances in games due to lack of motivation, and his exit little to do with sabotage.

"Some players were outspoken about delayed salaries of players and the technical bench, and broken promises. The coach liked those who were not outspoken and that brought division in the team.

He left because delayed payment has become a routine here and it was becoming more and more difficult to persuade players to perform well, especially during away games," he said.

Sofapaka is among the 18 clubs in the top flight that are enduring the effects of a lack of broadcast and title sponsor for the league.

It is understood that their shirt sponsors, Betway, have scaled down financial grants to the team owing to a new taxation regime on betting companies that took effect in January.

Ssimbwa rejoined Sofapaka in November 2016 and guided the team to a second place finish in the 2017 season where the team won 15 games, drew 10 and lost nine out of 34 matches.