Kenya: Two Defraud Man Sh10 Million to Secure Ambassadorial Post

Two Nairobi traders were on Monday charged with defrauding a man Sh10 million under the disguise of securing him an appointment as the Kenya ambassador in Congo Brazzaville.

Ibraxwell Wanjala Shiundu and Susan Awino Shiundu allegedly received the money from Dr Ali Raza pretending they were in a position to secure him the job the Great Lake Region's country.

The two allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between May 2017 and March this year in Parklands, Nairobi County.

They appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and pleaded not guilty to the charge. They were accused of committing the offence jointly with others not before court.

They were each released on Sh3 million bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh2 million.