Kenya: Lucy Kabuu Wins Milano Marathon

Kenya's Lucy Kabuu returned to her winning ways when she led her colleagues defending champion Sheila Chepkech and Vivian Jerono Kiplagat to a clean sweep at the Milano Marathon in Italy on Sunday.

However, their colleagues Justus Kipkosgei Kimutai and Barnabas Kiptum fell short in the men's race finishing second and third respectively behind Ethiopian Seyefu Tura, who ended Kenya's five years dominance.

Kabuu, who has battled with her form since recovering from a stomach ailment in late 2016, came from behind to take a close win in the women's race in 2:27:02, holding off Kiplagat by six seconds in the final two kilometres.

Kabuu, 34, who set the 12th fastest time in history with her impressive 2:19:34 in Dubai in 2012, was fresh from finishing sixth in Hong Kong in 2:31:21.

In his third marathon in the past five months, Tura, 21, crossed the finish line in 2:09:04, beating Kimutai and Kiptum in 2:10:00 and 2:10:17 respectively. Tura was second in Seoul in his debut over the distance in 2:09:26 and seventh in Dubai with an impressive 2:04:44 last January.

The women's race was an all-Kenyan affair with pacemaker Mary Munanu setting the tempo for Kabuu, Changeywo, Chepkech and Kiplagat.

They went through 10 kilometres in 34:50 and reached the halfway point in 1:13:20.

Kiplagat, Kabuu, Changeywo and Chepkech remained in the lead going through 30 kilometres in 1:44:25, after Munanu dropped out. Kiplagat, who finished fourth last year, pulled away opening up a gap of 12 seconds over Kabuu at 35 kilometres.

But Kabuu caught up with Kiplagat five kilometres later. Over the final kilometre, the pair ran side-by-side in a close battle for the win.

Kabuu, who set the 12th fastest time in history with her impressive 2:19:34 in Dubai in 2012, launched her sprint with 400 metres to go to beat Kiplagat by six seconds in 2:27:02 before celebrating her victory since having a child.

Chepkech finished in the top-three for the second consecutive year clocking 2:29:25, missing her lifetime best by 12 seconds. Changeywo finished fourth improving her previous personal best of 2:31:50 set in Vienna 2016 by two minutes with 2:29:49.

"I was a bit behind at 40 km but I found the power to come back and win the race," Kabuu said.

"I hoped to run 2:25 but I had some problems with the wind. It was a tough race but I managed to take the win."

In Germany, Kenya's Agnes Kiprop won the women's race as Seboka Negusse of Ethiopia denied Kenya's Michael Kunyuga victory as Hannover Marathon went down on Sunday.

Kiprop won the race in 2:32:35, with Akmaral Meirman of Kazakhstan finishing a distant second in 2:55:58 in a race, where defending champion and home athlete Fate Tola dropped out at 17 kilometres, suffering from a heavy cold and cough.

Running in sunny conditions and rising temperatures, Negusse broke 2:10 for the second time in his career to win in 2:09:44.

Kunyuga finished in a manner rarely seen among elite runners when he collapsed a few metres from the finish but kept going by crawling over the line in 2:10:16, barely holding off his compatriot Duncan Koech who clocked 2:10:19. Kunyaga's determination was rewarded with a personal best as well as the runner-up spot.