10 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Operation Lafiya Dole Commander Visits Wounded Soldiers

By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — The Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas has paid a visit to officers and soldiers currently undergoing treatment in medical facilities within the theatre of the operation in Borno State.

Maj.-Gen. Nicholas, who was represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Commodore Aminu Hassan, led an inspection team comprising the representative of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7-Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Kasim Sidi; the Chief of Staff, Theatre Command Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Idowu Akinlawon and other senior officers.

Army Spokesman at the Command, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement he issued in Maiduguri yesterday that the team was on a monthly routine inspection of the inpatients' wards and other facilities at the 7-Division Medical Services and Hospital, located in Maimalari Cantonment.

The team also visited troops hospitalised under referral at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

