10 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Nigerians Shouldn't Give PDP Another Chance'

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, has claimed that Nigerians have enough reasons not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in subsequent elections.

Maigari told Daily Trust yesterday that the recent statement attributed to a former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, that God was punishing PDP for its sins; and the recent apologies by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, were enough reasons for Nigerians to remain far away from the PDP.

He said Nigerians should thank God for compelling the two leaders to reveal the truth, noting that it was a good omen that people that committed the mistakes had started confessing.

"How can people spend 16 years committing mistakes and yet they cannot realise it until when the opportunity they are enjoying gets lost? Had it been the PDP was opportuned to return to power in 2015, the so-called mistakes will never be realised and the nation will continue to be in a mess.

"As far as APC Kano is concerned, the party that spent 16 years committing mistakes will never get it right even if it is allowed to govern the country for 60 years. Therefore, the so-called mistakes committed by the PDP are too costly to be forgotten and forgiven by Nigerians," he said.

