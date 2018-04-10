10 April 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Very Sad' Tunisia Star Msakni Ruled Out of World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunisia forward Youssef Msakni has been ruled out of the World Cup after agonisingly suffering a cruciate ligament injury while playing his final league game of the season.

In a statement on Sunday, his club, Qatar's Al Duhail, said Msakni would not play until October at the earliest after injuring his knee.

"Msakni will be absent for six months, and with this injury he... will be absent from participation with his national team in the World Cup in Russia," read the statement.

The World Cup begins on June 14.

The 27-year-old, who had been instrumental in helping Tunisia qualify for the finals, announced on his Instagram page that he was "very sad" to miss the tournament.

His absence is a major blow to Tunisia's hopes of progressing from a group also including Belgium, England and Panama.

Msakni was the team's top scorer with three goals in the team's successful final qualifying round for Russia.

Tunisia, known as the "Carthage Lions", play their first game against England in Volgograd on June 18.

Msakni injured himself playing in a match against Al Sailiya on April 7, which saw his Al Duhail team crowned as Qatari league champions, finishing ahead of second-placed Al Sadd, captained by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez.

Africa

'Women of Courage' Fight Inequality, Injustice

Outrage, compassion, a desire for justice. These are some of the motivations of 10 women honored by the U.S. State… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.