Nigeria: Why I'll Be a Better President Than Buhari - Moghalu

Following Tuesday's declaration by president Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, a former deputy governor of the central bank and presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu has said he will make a better president than Mr Buhari.

Mr Moghalu, who has not declared under which political party he will run for the country's top job, said though it was Mr Buhari's right to seek re-election if he gets his party's nomination, it was up to Nigerians to decide if they want to re-elect him.

The former central banker said that in contrast with a record of increasing poverty and insecurity in the country, the hallmark of the Buhari administration, he offers "a vision of something new, bold and different."

"I offer a new kind of competent, inclusive and effective leadership that will truly usher Nigeria into the 21st century and build a better future for our children and youth," he said.

He said if elected to replace Mr Buhari, he will make uniting the country and rolling back poverty some of his priorities.

"If elected President of Nigeria in 2019, I will lead a government that will unite Nigeria and build a stable and secure nation, reverse extreme poverty and high unemployment with effective economic management, and restore Nigeria's standing in the world."

He said his government would achieve the intended economic prosperity for the country by establishing "a productive innovation-led economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues."

According to Mr Moghalu, other plans his presidency would implement include establishing "a public-private venture capital fund with a minimum capital of N500 billion (with private sector co-investment to fund could attain a size of N1 trillion) to create jobs by investing in new businesses by unemployed youth, reform the Nigerian Police Force by recruiting, training and equipping a minimum of 1.5 million persons with improved remuneration to create safe and secure communities."

He also promised to "empower women with a 50:50 gender parity in political appointments" and to "initiate a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria, to restore true federalism for stability and prosperity."