Angola: Cuanza Norte With Dozens of Suspected Cases of Dengue Fever

Ndalatando — At least 78 cases suspected of dengue fever were recorded between April 4 to 9 by the sanitary authority of the northern Cuanza Norte province, without any death registered.

According to the local head of Health Services, Maria Wilson, the figures were recorded in the locality of Kipata outskirts of the capital city of Ndalatando.

The official, who was speaking on the fringe of the launching of a vaccination preventive campaign against polio, measles and German measles, added that currently there is only a person hospitalized with dengue.

The official underlined that experts from the Health Ministry are already in the region to deal with the outbreak.

Dengue fever is a tropical viral disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes egypti mosquito.