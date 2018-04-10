Angola: Draft Competition Law to Go for Final Vote

Luanda — The Draft Law of Competition is expected to be submitted to final vote at the next ordinary meeting of the National Assembly scheduled for April 19, after approval in the specialty on Monday by the Parliament Specialized Working Commissions.

The commissions unanimously approved the report on the draft law of competition, whose aim is to promote competitiveness among various economic agents and efficiency in the allocation of productive factors and distribution of goods and services.

The said law also establishes the creation of a Regulatory Authority of Competition expected to prevent and punish actions of agents, who do not comply with rules and principles of the competition.

According to the head of the commission of Juridical Constitutional Affairs of the National Assembly, Reis Júnior, amendments have been introduced in the law of competition.

He explained that the accountability to the Competition Regulatory Authority, which is part of the indirect administration of the State, remains the responsibility of the Executive and not of the National Assembly.

The Draft law of Competition is a legislative initiative of the President of the Republic.

The next ordinary session of the National Assembly is also expected to discuss and vote the draft law that enables the president of the Republic as Head of the Executive Power to legislate the definition of the Juridical Regime Applicable to Additional Development Research of the Oil Concessions during the period of production.