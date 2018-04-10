Angola and Uganda Exchange Experience in Oil Exploration

Luanda — Angola and Uganda manifested last Monday, in Luanda, the intention to exchange experiences in terms of the exploration and production of crude-oil and other hydrocarbons.

To this end, a Ugandan delegation from the oil sector is in Angola, headed by that country's minister of State for Mineral Resources Development, Peter Lokeris.

Peter Lokeris was already received in an audience by the C.E.O of the Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol, Carlos Saturnino.

Uganda, a landlocked African country, is now trying to start investing in the crude-oil exploration sector.