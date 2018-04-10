10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Uganda Exchange Experience in Oil Exploration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola and Uganda manifested last Monday, in Luanda, the intention to exchange experiences in terms of the exploration and production of crude-oil and other hydrocarbons.

To this end, a Ugandan delegation from the oil sector is in Angola, headed by that country's minister of State for Mineral Resources Development, Peter Lokeris.

Peter Lokeris was already received in an audience by the C.E.O of the Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol, Carlos Saturnino.

Uganda, a landlocked African country, is now trying to start investing in the crude-oil exploration sector.

Angola

Public School Teachers On Strike Nationwide

Teachers of primary and secondary public schools nationwide on Monday largely joined the strike called by the Teachers'… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.