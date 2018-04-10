Nigeria: Oyo Seeks More Investments in Livestock Farming

The Oyo State Government has reiterated its readiness to partner with more foreign and local investors to promote large-scale livestock farming for economic development.

The Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, representing Governor Abiola Ajimobi, stated this while declaring open the Nigeria Poultry and Livestock Expo held at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan recently.

He disclosed that the State Government has taken some giant steps in promoting Agriculture, especially in the livestock and fishery industries which indigenous farmers in the State have benefitted from immensely.

Alli, who led a government delegation including Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development and his counterpart in Information, Culture and Tourism as well as the Special Adviser on Agriculture to Governor Ajimobi, said that the present administration in the state has created a conducive environment for farmers and investors to operate without hindrance, saying that this has ensured growth in business and economic development of the state.

According to the SSG, "Our efforts have attracted many investors to the state which include GLOBUS, a major player in the Poultry and fisheries industry, WAMCO/SAHEL, a dairy product processing Plant".

"The State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government and a private company, WAMCO Friesland, established five milk collection centres in various parts of the State.

The centres are at Fasola, Maya, Alaga, Iseyin and Saki. This is in order to improve our cattle farmers and empower the women in the State," he stressed.

Alli further revealed that the State Government has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on a programme tagged CBN/OYSG Loan Scheme for farmers at 5 percent interest rate to boost Agriculture in the State, noting that interested farmers can source for the loan at the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Cooperatives.

He explained that the State Government has created Free Trade Zone, Industrial Park, Agriculture Zone, stressing that there is an ongoing rehabilitation of farm settlements across the to ensure that Oyo State remains not just the food basket of the South West but of the Nigerian nation.