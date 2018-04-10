Angola: Minister Worried About State of Hospitals in Cuanza Sul

Sumbe — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta last Monday in Porto-Amboim, central Cuanza Sul Province, expressed her concern with the state of hospitals in this region, having stressed that health infrastructures in this province lack proper work conditions.

Speaking to the press, in the end of an assessment visit to Cuanza Sul, the minister said health infrastructures in this province are showing worrying signs of degradation, since many of them were built over 30 years ago.

In the region, the minister opened in Gabela locality the national vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis, measles and rubella.

Speaking to the press in the end of the visit to the province, Sílvia Lutucuta reiterated that efficacious measures must soon rapidly be found to tackle the situation relating to the poor state of hospitals in Cuanza Sul.

"We met workers willing to work and give their best, but the infrastructures are not in condition to show good functioning", stressed the minister.