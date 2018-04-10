Angola: Training, Knowledge Upgrading Help Decrease Corruption - MPLA Politician

Luanda — The secretary-general of the ruling MPLA, António Paulo Kassoma, last Monday in Luanda deemed it necessary to constantly train the party's cadres and militants, so that the organisation can be better prepared to engage in the fight against corruption and related crimes.

The politician was delivering a speech at an upgrading training programme designed for members of the party's Central Committee, office directors, analysts and heads of various sectors of the ruling party.

The event went under the theme "MPLA and the challenges of the fight against corruption".

According to Paulo Kassoma, theis training programme happens in the ambit of the need to revitalise the grassroots section of the MPLA, aiming at strengthening the structures of the party in their task of supporting the present Executive.

To him, it is paramount that the trainers and lecturers be equipped with proper knowledge on the subject of local elections, so that the participants in the course can be conveniently prepared to mobilise the society for this new democratic exercise.

The training programme is also intended to strengthen the party's internal capacities, postures and harmonise methodologies, with a view to improving the organisation's performance.