10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Training, Knowledge Upgrading Help Decrease Corruption - MPLA Politician

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The secretary-general of the ruling MPLA, António Paulo Kassoma, last Monday in Luanda deemed it necessary to constantly train the party's cadres and militants, so that the organisation can be better prepared to engage in the fight against corruption and related crimes.

The politician was delivering a speech at an upgrading training programme designed for members of the party's Central Committee, office directors, analysts and heads of various sectors of the ruling party.

The event went under the theme "MPLA and the challenges of the fight against corruption".

According to Paulo Kassoma, theis training programme happens in the ambit of the need to revitalise the grassroots section of the MPLA, aiming at strengthening the structures of the party in their task of supporting the present Executive.

To him, it is paramount that the trainers and lecturers be equipped with proper knowledge on the subject of local elections, so that the participants in the course can be conveniently prepared to mobilise the society for this new democratic exercise.

The training programme is also intended to strengthen the party's internal capacities, postures and harmonise methodologies, with a view to improving the organisation's performance.

Angola

Public School Teachers On Strike Nationwide

Teachers of primary and secondary public schools nationwide on Monday largely joined the strike called by the Teachers'… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.