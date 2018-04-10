Huambo — The board of JGM do Huambo on Monday rescinded contract with coach Águas Zeca da Silva, as a result of poor performance of the team in the championship

The information was disclosed by the team's vice-president, Pedro João Kakinda, explaining that the contractual rescission was mutual and the club is to be led by the current aid-coach José Luís Borges together with Patrick Kodia.

The former JGM coach Águas Zeca da Silva was ahead of the team since 2017 the same year the team reached the national first division football championship.

JGM is currently in the bottom of the table with only two points.