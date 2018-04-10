10 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Libolo Start Defence of Angola Cup Title

Luanda — Sport Libolo & Benfica male squad are starting the defence of the Angola League Cup title this Tuesday, when facing the Interclube team in the initial round of the first leg of this competition's quarter-finals.

The game will be played in the 28 de Fevereiro Pavilion, in Luanda.

Sport Libolo & Benfica will have to strengthen their tactical posture due to the fact that the squad will play without some of their main athletes.

Interclube, on their turn, are in good shape and galvanised by the fact that they will be playing at home.

The same round also includes the following games.

Marinha de Guerra - ASA

1º De Agosto - Helmarc Academia

Crisgunza de Benguela - Petro de Luanda

Sport Libolo & Benfica, title holders, won the last three editions of the Angola League Cup (2015, 2016 and 2017).

