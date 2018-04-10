Angola: Public School Teachers On Strike Nationwide

Photo: Supplied

Luanda — Teachers of primary and secondary public schools nationwide on Monday largely joined the strike called by the Teachers' Trade Union (Sinprof) going from April 9 to 27, thus leaving students without classes.

According to the Sinprof spokesmanfor Bengo Province, Ngongo Mateus, the number of strikers in this region reached 95 percent.

The Teachers' Trade Union set supervisors at schools of the province and commended the positive behaviour of school directors, who did not compel the teachers to work.

In Cabinda Province the strike recorded an 80 percent adhesion, the local secretary of Sinprof has said.

In the meantime, in Moxico province teachers are split regarding the adhesion or not to the strike, taking into account that only 50 percent of them stopped classes.

Since 2013 that the Teachers' Trade Union has been complaining about the need for approval of the new Teaching Profession Statute and the updating process of teachers' categories (which has implication on salaries) requesting the government to first update their categories, only after that should they hire new staff.