10 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Firm Tackles Immigration Corruption

By Maria Diamond

The Managing partner Of Prince Joel and Associates, an indigenous law firm, Prince William-Joel has said there is need to tackle corruption in the immigration parastatal and travelling agencies in Nigeria in order to eliminate all forms of mishaps relating to immigration.

According to him, most Nigerians are denied visa or restricted at the point of entry into foreign countries because they consulted roadside agents who have no valid knowledge of the immigration policies and requirements in foreign countries, hence they mislead prospective immigrants.

He said the need for professionals to address anomalies in order to resolve immigration challenges is why his law firm in partnership with immigration attorneys based in uk, us and others unveiled Immigration Clinic (IMC) for member of the public to assess their applications and attend to the several challenges and difficulties arising from visa applications.

"We entered a strategic collaboration with two seasoned attorneys and immigration experts based abroad, Nedum Ejiogu and charles ejiogu, vide a tripartite memorandum of understanding in order to address immigration related issues in Nigeria.

"Immigration should be handled by law professionals who know the pros and cons of foreign policies, not illiterate roadside agents who assume the role of travelling agency to make ends meat hereby extorting immigrants.

The immigration clinic which is scheduled to be held every thursday at his law firm, 5a Dozek close, chevron drive in Lekki Lagos, will address all category of visa applicants and those who want to export products overseas.

In his remark, michael damiari, immigration attorney and head of chambers, prince joel and associates said imc session is an antidote to immigration touting and corruption, as it would impact knowledge to people about simple immigration Requirements.

