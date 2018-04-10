Tanzania: Equip Regional Hospitals to Curb MNH Congestion

Reports that Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) is grappling with congestion are worrying. The national facility, according to a special report in The Citizen yesterday, now serves patients well beyond its capacity.

While hordes of patients are referred to MNH procedurally from various parts of the country, hundreds more bypass laid-down procedures to access service at Tanzania's biggest health facility.

Many wealthier patients allegedly bribe their way to the hospital, and this, according to MNH executive director Lawrence Museru, causes unnecessary congestion.

Despite being favoured by the vast majority of Tanzanians, Prof Museru admits that MNH does not have adequate resources to meet rising public demand. This calls for more investment in MNH.

The 1,500-bed hospital cannot handle the pressure of thousands of people thronging the facility in pursuit of better service. The majority of patients don't have health insurance, and thus cannot access service at expensive private hospitals. They have no option but to go to government hospitals.

However, inadequate diagnostic facilities mean than many are referred to MNH, with some having to travel hundreds of kilometres.

Why should, say, the Lake Zone, with a population of more than five million, lack well equipped public hospitals? We understand that there are other crucial projects to implement, but the health sector is also equally important.

It is our belief that the fifth phase government will enable regional hospitals to provide service that is on a par with that offered at MNH. We hope that the decision to place regional hospitals directly under the Ministry of Health will go a long way towards ensuring that this goal is realised.

Certainly, improving regional and district hospitals will cut unnecessary trips to MNH for tests or treatment.

Save dairy farmers from ruin

The Southern Highlands Zone is home to one of Tanzania's biggest and most modern milk processing facilities. However, thousands of litres of milk go to waste daily before reaching ASAS Dairies' factory in Iringa.

The hardest-hit dairy farmers are those based far from Iringa Municipality, particularly in Mbeya, Njombe and Rukwa regions, and the main reason is roads that are in a poor condition in their respective areas. The situation is especially dire during the rainy season when such roads become impassable.

The sad fact is that this problem is likely to persist for the foreseeable future because rural roads are way down the government's list of priorities.

However, dairy farmers can form groups and secure loans with which they can set up milk collection and preservation centres.

We believe that ASAS Dairies can muster the resources needed to collect milk from these centres and deliver it to the firm's plant in Iringa. This will create a win-win situation for dairy farmers and the company alike.

This will also encourage more Tanzanians to take up dairy farming in Iringa and neighbouring regions.