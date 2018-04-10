Ethiopia: Ministry Developing Cities, Towns Tourist Attractions

Ministry of Culture and Tourism said it has given top priority to activities in developing tourist attraction places in the cities and towns of the country.

The Ministry Public and International Relations Dire ctorate Director Gezahegn Abate, told to The Ethiopian Herald the cities and the towns in various parts of the nation have unique natural, and cultural tourist destinations, hence,the Ministry has been working hand in glove with all administrations of such cities and towns as well as pertinent stakeholders in benefiting communities by realizing the overall tourism development efforts of the country.

As there are immense opportunities to develop tourist destinations in the country, the ministry has been also working with respective higher learning institutions found in various parts of the nation in this end,he said.

"For instance,in developing tourism destinations, unive rsities of Gondar, Makale, Bahir Dar, Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa,Axum Hawassa and others are working in partnership with us ."

As to him , Addis Ababa is the fourth largest city in Africa, and becoming one of the must see city in Africa with all mix marks of development, tourist destination with a number of natural and cultural tourist attractions, galleries, monu ments, statues, parks, museums, forestry monasteries and mosques.

The Director also noted that the Ministry is working on strengthening the efforts of branding cities in expanding infrastructural development works like electric power supply, ICT access, building roads for each destination.

Addis Ababa culture and tourism communication affairs support work process owner Worku Mengesha for his part said the Bureau apart from erecting tourist compass maps in the various parts of the city, it has published a guide to tourist attraction in Addis Ababa and its environs . "Until now, 17 tourist compass maps have been installed and 15 additional tourist compass maps are under the construction."

According to Gezahegn, other towns and facilities will soon get the tourist compass maps and guide both electronic and hard copy.

It is to be recalled that the nation has put a goal to attract 1.25 million foreign tourists at the end of GTPII.