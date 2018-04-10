Tanzania: Tanga Farmers Advised to Grow Drought-Resistant Crops

Dar es Salaam — The government has advised farmers in the northern part of Tanga region to plant early maturing or drought-resistant varieties of seeds so as to avoid food shortage.

This comes following forecasts that the area will receive below average rains compared to other farming zones.

The latest report released by the Food Security Bulleting of the ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries shows that unlike in other areas, the northern part of the region will experience less rains this year.

"The northern part of Tanga is expected to experience periods of moisture deficit and therefore farmers are advised to plant drought tolerant and early maturing crop varieties," reads part of the report.

The bulletin, which was released in February shows that Coastal areas (Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Coast regions, Islands of Unguja and Pemba and northern Morogoro), the rains were expected to start in the first week of March, 2018.

In these areas, the bulletin suggests that the rains will be normal and in some parts slightly above normal.

Dar es Salaam, Coast region, Unguja, Pemba, northern part of Morogoro and southern parts of Tanga are expected to receive above average rains.

According to the bulletin, agriculture, food security, fisheries and livestock production will be guaranteed in the regions namely; Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Mara, Shinyanga, Simiyu Morogoro (north), Dar es Salaam, Coast, southern Tanga, Unguja and Pemba.

In these regions, the bulletin advises the farmers to grow normal crops.

Besides, water and pastures conditions and food for fish are expected to improve due to the expected normal to above normal rainfall.

However, the executive secretary of Non State Actors Forum, Mr Audax Rukonge has told The Citizen that despite forecasts of a good season, the farmers should adopt better farming practices if they are to produce bumper harvests.