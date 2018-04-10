10 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ndugulile Condemns Media Users After Boy's Photo Goes Viral

Dar es Salaam — The deputy minister for Health and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile has condemned some media and social media users for posting a picture of a boy whose father is Chinese on their platforms.

A picture of the boy went viral on various social media platforms after her mother, Ms Safina Mohamed, reported to the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner's office for registering her complaint over the Chinese's abandonment of the boy.

Dr Ndugulile used his twitter account to condemn those who posted and circulated the circulated the boy's photo.

"It is illegal for media or social media users to post the image of a minor as per Act 21 of 2009 of children rights... I remind the media fraternity and social media users to protect the rights of the children," posted Dr Ndugulile.

