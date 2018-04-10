Tanzania: Mother Disappointed After Picture Go Viral On Social Networks

Dar es Salaam — Safina Mohamed, a mother of child who looks Chinese has expressed her disappointment after their photos went viral on social media after they reported to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Office.

Ms Mohamed and her son reported to RC office complaining that the boy's father has abandoned them.

According to Ms Mohamed, it is against child rights to circulate the boy's picture on social media, because he was still under age.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Mohamed said he went to RC's office to seek for the boy's rights and not to shame him.

"I am very disappointed to see my son's photos and videos going viral online because it is against child's rights to expose him online," said Ms Mohamed.

She explained the boy's father, Zhou Quin, left the country a year ago after expiry of his work permit.

She said she is forced to fend for the boy on hwe own. The boy has been suffering from eye diseases.