Ethiopia: Why Dr. Abiy's Speech Created Sense of 'Wow'?

opinion

A week ago, the new Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, 42, delivered a well-received and hopeful inaugural speech at the House of People's Representative in Addis Ababa. Since then, almost all Ethiopians at home or abroad have been filled with great amazement because of this powerful speech. A glance at a social media and other means of mass communication also indicates that the speech has brought very significant influence on the society. Just as an American quotation anthologists and psychologist Dr. Mardy Grothe once said, "Words have incredible power. They can make people's hearts soar," the words of the Prime Minister have dramatically created abundant sense of hope to the citizens. From professors of communication to the laypersons, all have been touched by the power of the speech that has created sense of 'wow' to everybody.

The speech that took about 38 minutes carefully addressed the circumstances of every member of the community since it is full of history, politics, economy and social issues of the nation. The effectiveness of its influence on the society clearly shows that it was well researched and carefully crafted. It has established great sense of security and peace across the nation since it was delivered. Before that every member of the society was overwhelmed with sense of insecurity due to certain unrest in different parts of the nation. It became so astonishing that the prevailing tension in the heart of the citizens lost its ground soon the speech was presented. The event can serve as a turning point where the wind of peace and stability as well as new hope began to soar across the nation.

There are several reasons why this speech has brought such amazement among the audience. The content of the speech, the speaker's inspiring character, the current political situations and the like come together to increase the uniqueness of the speech. This piece cannot present all these reasons; particularly the contents by themselves need a compressive project to deal with. Here I merely try to discuss briefly two possible reasons: the credibility the leader established and the manner of his presentation (delivery) that made this speech so powerful. Since I used to help my students to improve their presentation for more than half of a decade, I can see some techniques that make a given public speech great.

The manner of presentation has made this inaugural speech so magnificent. The speech crystallizes some of the greatest gifts of Dr. Abiy. His soaring oratory and political radical has been very evident. His speech has proved its national significance in restoring the broken public trust. Every word of his mouth has great contributions towards solving the current political constraints of the nation. In the entire content of the speech, the leader heralded the massive good news the society has been waiting for. Moreover, something glorious, responsible, respectable, responsive are the features of the speech that succinctly addresses the basic as well as fundamental issues of the citizens. The manner in which he said every sentence has charismatically influenced the audiences. He brought the speech to conclusion by filling his listener's hearts with a hopeful and inspirational message.

The speech that has humble beginning and developed into comprehensive and inclusive thoughts ended with calling for clear and compelling action for the higher good of the nation. Using metaphorical and vivid languages, he created strong and memorable images. His purposeful repetition of words and phrases that potent and poetic can have strong lasting message for the audience.

The second reason that made this speech very magnificent is the credibility of the speaker; in other words, the legacy the leader has established in the minds of the citizens. Dr. Abiy has developed trustworthiness among the society while he was carrying his responsibility effectively at different positions he served for more than a decade. He has been a change agent at every organization he was entrusted. One of the text books on public relations I used at a college states, "Credibility is directly related to the audience's perception of the speaker's competence and character." Since the citizens are well aware of Dr. Abiy's competence and leadership skills as well as character, they were waiting his speech with utmost expectation.

The public strongly believed that Dr. Abiy has developed skillful leadership that the current situation of the country demands. He was not only effectively leading in the past but also he has been making adequate preparations for the higher responsibility. That is why the people who are well aware to discern the proper leader have put trust in him to lead the nation.

In short, the inaugural speech delivered on April 2 by the new Prime Minister has caused a political breakthrough for the nation because of these two reasons and others. It seems that it will have exceeding abundant lasting effects in the political circumstances of the nation and beyond.