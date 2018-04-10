10 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Water Blues in Mahonda Village to End Soon

THE Zanzibar Relief and Development Foundation (ZANRDEF) is on-track to hand over boreholes to residents of Mahonda constituency to provide clean and safe drinking water to people including students.

This was revealed here yesterday by ZANRDEF Secretary, Mr Ali Mohamed Haji when the Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali inspected the ongoing construction of boreholes in Unguja north.

Mr Haji said his foundation, in collaboration with Turkey embassy in Tanzania, have planned to construct 40 boreholes in support of government's efforts to end water crisis in the Islands with rising population.

Haji said the construction work for 35 boreholes takes place next month, and that water pumping machines to be placed in the boreholes will be enabled by both solar power and electricity from national grid.

"We are committed to help people get access to clean and safe water," Haji said as Ambassador Iddi thanked ZANRDEF and Turkey Embassy for timely support because getting water in some areas remains a challenge.

According to Mr Rajab Ali Rajab - District Commissioner (DC) for Unguja North 'B', most of his 14 health centres and 31 schools in the area face problems of accessing clean and safe water.

"Boreholes will definitely minimise this social challenge," said the DC, adding that lack of water becomes worse in labour-rooms where mothers go to give birth to newborns. He said sanitation too is a problem in schools if there is no water, as the second Vice-President said the government in collaboration with development partners will ensure water problems in the Islands are over.

