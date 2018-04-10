9 April 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: A Mother of One, Three Months Pregnant Woman Shot Dead By a Member of the Military in East Hararghe, Oromia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A military officer has shot dead Ayantu Mohammed Sa'idoo, a 20 year old, mother of a four year girl, last night in Qobo town, east Hararghe zone of the Oromia regional state, her neighbors told Addis Standard. She was also three months pregnant.

Ayantu's body was discovered after it was dumped in an area called 'Shambel house' this morning, according to sources. She was "abducted" by a group of security forces at around 11: 30 PM local time last night and was killed after "being severely assaulted".

Chala Ibrahim Bakaree, a military officer suspected of killing Ayantu, has been disarmed and placed under the town's police custody, according to a local police officer. "He is being investigated," the officer said.

It is not clear why the security forces have approached Ayantu, who was a 'chat' trader, the green narcotic leaf widely used in the area. She was walking home from a late night's work; "she was abducted and taken away when she resisted", a source who wants to remain anonymous told Addis Standard by phone.

Her funeral is planned to take place tomorrow at 1: 30 PM local time in an area called Ganda Tucha. However, locals are wary of increased security presence in the town and fear her funeral may trigger anger. "The federal police have been roaming to town since early in the morning today and we fear this may trigger more violence," said our source.

A picture of Ayantu's bloodied body has been circulating on Ethiopian social media. Our source also sent what appears to be an empty firearm bullet found near her body and was allegedly used to kill her.

Ethiopia is under a six month state of emergency, which gave security forces a sweeping mandate to stop, search and detain civilians without court warrants. AS

Ethiopia

Why Dr. Abiy's Speech Created Sense of 'Wow'?

A week ago, the new Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, 42, delivered a well-received and hopeful inaugural speech at the… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.