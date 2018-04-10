Ethiopia: A Mother of One, Three Months Pregnant Woman Shot Dead By a Member of the Military in East Hararghe, Oromia

A military officer has shot dead Ayantu Mohammed Sa'idoo, a 20 year old, mother of a four year girl, last night in Qobo town, east Hararghe zone of the Oromia regional state, her neighbors told Addis Standard. She was also three months pregnant.

Ayantu's body was discovered after it was dumped in an area called 'Shambel house' this morning, according to sources. She was "abducted" by a group of security forces at around 11: 30 PM local time last night and was killed after "being severely assaulted".

Chala Ibrahim Bakaree, a military officer suspected of killing Ayantu, has been disarmed and placed under the town's police custody, according to a local police officer. "He is being investigated," the officer said.

It is not clear why the security forces have approached Ayantu, who was a 'chat' trader, the green narcotic leaf widely used in the area. She was walking home from a late night's work; "she was abducted and taken away when she resisted", a source who wants to remain anonymous told Addis Standard by phone.

Her funeral is planned to take place tomorrow at 1: 30 PM local time in an area called Ganda Tucha. However, locals are wary of increased security presence in the town and fear her funeral may trigger anger. "The federal police have been roaming to town since early in the morning today and we fear this may trigger more violence," said our source.

A picture of Ayantu's bloodied body has been circulating on Ethiopian social media. Our source also sent what appears to be an empty firearm bullet found near her body and was allegedly used to kill her.

Ethiopia is under a six month state of emergency, which gave security forces a sweeping mandate to stop, search and detain civilians without court warrants. AS